Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,583 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark C. Micklem bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 27.78%. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

