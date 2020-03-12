Savills (LON:SVS) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Savills (LON:SVS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Savills to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of Savills stock opened at GBX 920.75 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,183.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,027.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. Savills has a 1-year low of GBX 809.50 ($10.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,268 ($16.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

