SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $38,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,043,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,419,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC opened at $274.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $184.73 and a 12-month high of $309.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 212.95 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,141 shares of company stock worth $29,165,547 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

