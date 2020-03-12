Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 23,234.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 9.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $51,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,105,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,107,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,681,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after acquiring an additional 369,360 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,521,000 after acquiring an additional 257,334 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,047,000 after acquiring an additional 189,448 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

