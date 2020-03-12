SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 230.55% and a negative net margin of 11,653.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 27,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.00.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.