Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $45.33 on Thursday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $136,054.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,612 shares of company stock worth $1,476,720 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.