Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Select Medical worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,931,926 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $268,711,000 after acquiring an additional 207,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Select Medical by 95.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,091,824.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SEM opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

