Shadow Token (SHDW) Trading Down 77.8% Over Last 7 Days

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last week, Shadow Token has traded 77.8% lower against the dollar. Shadow Token has a market cap of $59,421.05 and $5.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadow Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shadow Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadow Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shadow Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadow Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.