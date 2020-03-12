SingularDTV Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 56.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 66.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, ChaoEX and Braziliex. SingularDTV has a market cap of $1.92 million and $87,617.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.02224912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00196663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00040169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000690 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00117279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV’s launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, HitBTC, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, OKEx, Livecoin, ChaoEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

