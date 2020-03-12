Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,921 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Skechers USA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKX traded down $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.69. 286,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,743. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

