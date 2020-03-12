Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Shares of Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 527.98 ($6.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59. Smart Metering Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 639 ($8.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $508.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 508.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 492.79.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.