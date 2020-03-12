SnowGem Reaches One Day Volume of $52,166.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 47% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 61.2% lower against the dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $213,296.35 and $52,166.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004762 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,087,060 coins and its circulating supply is 23,009,968 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

