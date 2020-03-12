Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded by National Securities

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. National Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 171.12% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

