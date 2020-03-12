Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million.

Sonim Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 5,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Separately, National Securities cut Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonim Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

