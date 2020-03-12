Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Insider John Robert Garrett Acquires 1,000 Shares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Robert Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, John Robert Garrett purchased 41 shares of Southside Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,425.98.

On Tuesday, February 4th, John Robert Garrett purchased 82 shares of Southside Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,992.18.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded down $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $25.04. 311,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,631. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

