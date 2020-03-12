Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Releases Earnings Results

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Spartan Motors updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20-1.36 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Shares of SPAR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.60. Spartan Motors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,504,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPAR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

