SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

