Spectrum Trading 54.5% Lower This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 42.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $8,705.43 and $5,672.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 54.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00630989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00020511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00012646 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 55.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

