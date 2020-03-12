Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price target (up previously from GBX 8,370 ($110.10)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,640 ($113.65).

Shares of LON SPX opened at GBX 7,675 ($100.96) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,978.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,498.47. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,605 ($86.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

