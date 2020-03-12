SportyCo Trading 54.7% Lower Over Last Week (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. SportyCo has a market cap of $38,921.12 and approximately $111.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, Kucoin and OKEx. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.02159887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00186832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo Token Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx, Kucoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

