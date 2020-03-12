StableUSD (USDS) Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 17% against the dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $159,235.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00018163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.02184618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00179443 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00038550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00104218 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,116,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,181 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

