Status Reaches Market Cap of $34.01 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gatecoin, ChaoEX and Upbit. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $34.01 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02042990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00196080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00109720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Koinex, Poloniex, IDAX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, DEx.top, Neraex, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, GOPAX, Bancor Network, DDEX, Huobi, Upbit, Kucoin, OTCBTC, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, Tidex, ABCC, Ovis, Gatecoin, IDEX, BigONE, HitBTC, IDCM, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Binance, Bithumb, DragonEX, Radar Relay, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Liqui and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

