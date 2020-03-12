Stratis Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.69 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00003540 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptomate, Crex24 and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, Stratis has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006950 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000950 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000477 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,716,951 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Crex24, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

