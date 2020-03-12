Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $427,815.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 57.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $427,815.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 67.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Mercatox, Radar Relay and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC, DragonEX, IDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

