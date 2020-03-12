StrongHands Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Coindeal and CryptoBridge. StrongHands has a total market cap of $218,854.48 and approximately $101.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,746,451,504 coins and its circulating supply is 16,333,257,150 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

