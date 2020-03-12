Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Buys $47,240.00 in Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Director Imad K. Anbouba acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,023.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SUN stock traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,147. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.11%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

