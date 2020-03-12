Super Zero Market Cap Reaches $8.25 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and $8.59 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Super Zero has traded down 68.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 82.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002799 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00380485 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022316 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00010940 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00013096 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00014566 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 647,270,235 coins and its circulating supply is 244,097,647 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

