Swarm Reaches Market Cap of $935,342.31 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Swarm has a total market cap of $935,342.31 and $2,501.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

