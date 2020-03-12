Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,149.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $5,149.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.02159887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00186832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo.

Buying and Selling Switcheo

Switcheo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.