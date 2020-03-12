Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.0483

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 53.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $34.91, $7.20, $6.32 and $5.22. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 65% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $658,830.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00047571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00521987 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.92 or 0.04560771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00046736 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00054649 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022568 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $45.75, $24.72, $4.92, $7.20, $62.56, $18.11, $10.00, $13.96, $6.32, $119.16 and $5.22. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.