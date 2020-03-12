TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.55% of TCF Financial worth $110,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 68,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,859,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TCF opened at $27.36 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $566.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TCF Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

