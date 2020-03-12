Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,751,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of Tenaris worth $175,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tenaris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Shares of TS stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 652,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27. Tenaris SA has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris SA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.27%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

