Tether (USDT) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $71.46 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00016492 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, ZB.COM, Cobinhood and BitMart. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.02042990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00196080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00109720 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s genesis date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Gate.io, Kryptono, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Exmo, Bitfinex, OOOBTC, BigONE, QBTC, CoinEx, FCoin, EXX, TDAX, IDAX, Trade By Trade, BtcTurk, Binance, IDCM, UEX, Iquant, B2BX, C2CX, Poloniex, Liqui, BitForex, BitMart, ABCC, BTC-Alpha, ChaoEX, MBAex, Upbit, Bit-Z, Bibox, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Coinut, Kraken, Instant Bitex, DigiFinex, TOPBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.