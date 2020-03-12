The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Hits $0.0145

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 42.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

