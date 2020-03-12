Tierion Trading Down 58.3% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 58.3% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $8.13 million and $509,193.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.02263505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000699 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00039510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00117835 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.