Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Tiffany & Co. worth $12,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1,509.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $130.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.10. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

