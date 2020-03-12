Titan Coin (TTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 50% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $46,165.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 70.6% lower against the US dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,201,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

