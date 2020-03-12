TOKPIE (TKP) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One TOKPIE token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market cap of $25,337.50 and approximately $69.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TOKPIE

TKP is a token. TOKPIE's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,677,665 tokens. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

