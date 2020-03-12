Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Toyota Motor worth $153,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TM traded down $10.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.07. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

