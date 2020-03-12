TravelNote (TVNT) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $7,064.36 and $39.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.02156089 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00170591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00036092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 53.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00101351 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io.

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.