Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 219,445 Shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 207.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,445 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of Qudian worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QD. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Qudian by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Qudian by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

QD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Qudian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE QD traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 318,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. Qudian Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

