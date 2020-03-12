Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 7,334 Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $418,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,081,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $1,046,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,907,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,766,195. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of WWD traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 89,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,866. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

