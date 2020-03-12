Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 206,114 Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 206,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,524,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $311,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,500 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $179,662,000 after buying an additional 1,197,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,898,000 after buying an additional 644,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,692,476 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $66,685,000 after buying an additional 160,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,179,664 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 1,299,212 shares in the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,794,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Transocean LTD has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

