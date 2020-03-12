Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 26,812 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 381,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,182,000 after buying an additional 277,732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,551 shares of company stock worth $6,215,939 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

ARWR stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 191,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

