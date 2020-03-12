Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 53,888 Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Actuant as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Actuant in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $59,222,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $14,699,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ EPAC traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.93. 508,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,863. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.29. Actuant Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Actuant’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

