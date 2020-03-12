Trexquant Investment LP Buys 16,084 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NTR traded down $4.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 332,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

