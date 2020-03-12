Trexquant Investment LP Buys 76,750 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 326.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,750 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of InVitae worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in InVitae by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,454 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,337 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in InVitae by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InVitae by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 736,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,779. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Cowen raised their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,098.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 122,789 shares of company stock worth $2,542,480 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

