Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 24,035 Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 394,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after buying an additional 88,974 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 147,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 77,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.83. Stifel Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 13.44%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,867 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

