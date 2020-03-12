Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 8,252 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CME Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 201,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,789 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $18.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.34. The company had a trading volume of 332,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,796. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Cfra increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

