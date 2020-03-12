Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total value of $568,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,366,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total value of $5,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,401,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,244,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded down $17.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.07. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $101.33 and a 12-month high of $252.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.91 and a beta of 0.55.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.81.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

